Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management shares CDC's tips on food safety during outages

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Monsoon weather in Arizona has been predicted not to end until late September followed by the possibility of power outages due to storms. Regarding the case, the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management shares tips from CDC about keeping your food in the refrigerator in a power outage.

First, it is recommended that you have thermometers inside your refrigerator and freezer, with 40 degrees or below for the refrigerator and under zero degrees inside the freezer. To anticipate a power outage during a storm, keep containers of water and gel packs to maintain the temperature at 40 degrees. Dry ice and ice blocks can also be choices to chill your foods inside if you feel the outage will take longer than expected or more than four hours.

During a power outage, keep your refrigerator door perfectly shut. You may have the food safe for up to four hours inside. Foods inside the freezer will remain safe for 24 hours in a half-full freezer and up to 48 hours in a full freezer.

If you are about to consume the foods after an outage, check for the indicators that could help you determine whether the foods are still good to be eaten or not. Starting from the refrigerator temperature, make sure it is under 40 degrees inside. If you see unusual color, odor, and texture from your food, throw them out.

Lastly, Meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, milk, and other perishable foods are still edible if kept under a chill condition in under four hours. Immediately throw them out if they are kept inside after four hours without any additional chiller like dry ice or ice gels. Thawed foods that still have ice crystals on them are still edible or be refreeze.

