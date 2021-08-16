Chandler, AZ

Chandler Neighborhood Programs offers HOA Virtual Academy through 2021

Alistair Dominguez

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler’s Neighborhood Programs is offering the Homeowner’s Association or HOA Academy to give HOA members and general public information to create a better neighborhood. This year’s HOA Virtual Academy is held from spring through fall with Mulcahy Law Firm P.C. as the speaker.

The Virtual Academy is divided into two periods including Spring Schedule from January to June, and the Summer/Fall Schedule from July to December. The workshop will be started from 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom platform and is open to the public. For the prior spring sessions, there are also videos on demand available.

The first session was on July 20, with the title Mental Health of Residents, Difficult People, and the 2021 Legislative Update. This session discussed the tips from HOA to handle people's problems including fighting and arguing. Mulcahy Law Firm also gave an overview of the 2021 Arizona Legislative Session.

For the next August 17, 2021, the session is titled “HOT” Topics for HOAs and Condos in 2021. Mulcahy Law Firm will discuss the newest and hottest of 2021 topics for HOAs and Condos in Arizona including charging stations for electric vehicles, water rights, housing, discrimination and diversity, weapons and marijuana, and many other issues.

The next session will be on September 14 and is titled Creating a Budget, How to Read HOA/Condo Financials, and Preventing Fraud and Embezzlement. On October 19, the session is The 411 on Board Meetings and Annual Meetings. November 16 will be the eleventh class titled Duties and Responsibilities of Board Members and Amending CC&Rs, Bylaws and Rules. Finally, on December 3, the session will be the Q&A – Free First Friday.

For prospective participants, visit this page for registration information and the prior Spring Schedule video on demand.

