City of Surprise will hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and exhibition to commemorate 20 years of 9/11

SURPRISE, AZ - The City of Surprise has announced that it will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 8.30 a.m. The event will be at Surprise City Hall in its central outdoor courtyard. The Surprise City hall is located at 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

This ceremony is held as a commemorative form of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago to honor all the victims and survivors of the attack day, as well as all heroes that were involved. The speakers will include Mayor Skip Hall, Benny Piña as the Police Chief, and Tom Abbott, the Surprise Fire-Medical Department Chief.

The event will also be broadcasted live on Facebook at the City of Surprise official account here.

Regarding the commemorative event, some West Valley art organizations will also be collaborating to create an art exhibition in the form of a tribute to all 9/11 heroes. The arts will be featured in “A Tribute to Our Heroes,” an inaugural Surprise Mayor’s Exhibition. The exhibition is a result of West Valley Arts Council partnering with The Vista Center of the Arts and Ground Floor Artists. City Mayor Skip Hall together with a panel of partners and community members will be the judge for the exhibition.

The exhibition will be from September 3 through November 11 at the Vista Center for the Arts at 15660 N. Parkview Place. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be on September 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Surprise's office is located at 160000 North Civic Center Plaza, Surprise. For more information about the road restrictions, visit its official website here or call 623-222-1000.

