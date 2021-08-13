Mohave Community College shares CDC's tips in preparing fruits and vegetables

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ - Celebrating its 50 Year Anniversary, the Mohave Community College or MCC is holding a series of events throughout this year. One of them is Hot Havasu Nights Salsa Competition at MCC Lake Havasu Campus. Regarding the event, MCC shares CDC’s tips in keeping fruits and vegetables fresh and healthy during the storage to ensuring that the salsa ingredients are fresh.

According to CDC, there are many harmful germs such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. These steps aim to help everyone to have a healthier habit in storing their vegetables. If you managed to buy fruits and vegetables at a market, make sure you choose fruits and vegetables with no bruises or spots. However, it is okay to pick them if you are about to cook them.

At the store, it is recommended to pick precut and packed fruits and vegetables that are in cold condition or refrigerated. While in a cart or a shopping bag, keep them away from raw meats, poultry, or seafood. As long as you arrived home, wash them by scrubbing them under running water before consuming or cooking them. Don’t forget to wash your hands first.

If you have cut or peeled fruits, put them in the refrigerator no more than two hours after you bought them. Keep them chilled under 40 degrees and separate them from meats or seafood since they may contain germs.

In preparing fruits and vegetables, make sure you use different cutting boards for cutting fruits and vegetables and preparing raw meats or seafood. After using the cutting board, clean it with hot water and soap.

