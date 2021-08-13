Celebrating the 50 year anniversary, Mohave Community College presents Hot Havasu Nights Salsa Recipe Competition

LAKE HAVASU, AZ - Celebrating its 50 Year Anniversary, the Mohave Community College or MCC is holding various events throughout 2021. On the Lake Havasu campus, MCC will host “Hot Havasu Nights” which will be on August 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.

Hot Havasu Night will feature a salsa recipe competition, a music performance by One Eyed Romeo, La Carcacha tacos, and Caliente Combo Salsa dancers. According to Dr. Maria Ayon as the Dean of Student and Community Engagement, “music, food, dancing, and comradery is what Lake Havasu is known for and this is a great way to start our fall semester.”

In addition, Dr. Ayon personally invites all students and citizens around Lake Havasu City to join the event and get a chance to win the grand prize. She also said that this event is the place for everyone to taste the best salsa recipe in Mohave County.

For the salsa competition, there are three categories for the winners including Best Green Salsa, Best Red Salsa, and Other. The winners of each category will be awarded a $50 prize and a $250 grand price with their recipes will be recorded in MCC Foundation Cookbook.

Note for every salsa competition participant that the salsa recipe should be submitted by individuals and not from commercial kitchens or restaurants. Participants should bring the prepared salsa and a hard copy of the recipe to Building 700 on Friday, August 27, 2021, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The salsa should be packed inside a sealed container and at least 16 ounces or two cups. For further information about the rule, visit here.

