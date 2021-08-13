Mohave Community College opens the Fire Academy Program

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ - The Mohave Community College or MCC has announced that it is now accepting firefighter applications for MCC Fire Academy. It is a collaboration between MCC’s Fire Science program with local fire stations that aims to give training and educational programs for Mohave County.

The Fire Academy will be 272-hours long in a 16-week period. The lessons will include basic firefighting training, rescue procedures, fire suppression and behavior knowledge, basic knowledge on hazardous materials, command, and control, and firefighter safety. The academy will also build the Association of Science Degree in Fire Science foundation.

The courses will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. The applicants who have passed the academy will be granted 12 college credits including AZ State FF 1 and 2 Certificate, Hazmat Awareness and Operations Certificate, Wildland S-130 Certificate, as well as 190 and ICS 100, 200, 700, and 800 Certificate.

Note that this academy applies a strict attendance policy where students will be only given a 24-hours absence during the lesson. The academy will start in January 2022 with the maximum date of application is on October 14, 2021, at 5 p.m. Visit this page or contact Kamrin Dooley, the MCC Fire Science Instructor at KDooley@Mohave.edu

MCC’S Fire Science program carries the latest national qualification standards in recruiting its students. The standards are planned to qualify fire service professionals to meet the required technical competencies and are aimed to help the students to gain prospects for their future careers.

