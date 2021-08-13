Museum of Northern Arizona holds a Member Appreciation Day event

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Museum of Northern Arizona has announced that it will host Member Appreciation Day on August 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. This event is held as a gratitude form from the Museum for the members.

The Member Appreciation Day will feature live music, research presentations, artist demonstrations, and an online silent auction. This event is for members only and is not open to the public. The event will be held at the Museum at 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff.

Museum members are a part of the Museum’s support to create various exhibitions and educational programs. The main benefits of being a Museum’s member are free admission for Museum entrance, member-only events, various discounts on Museum shops, and many more.

The membership fee ranges from $70 for Painted Desert membership and up to $5,000 for Plateau Society-Grand Canyon membership. Each membership has its distinct benefit. For those who are interested to join as members, you can visit this page or call 928-774-5213 ext. 219 for more information related to membership.

There are also the Plateau Society membership levels that are dedicated to the most enthusiastic philanthropies that will support the Museum’s research, collection, and programs. The Plateau Society membership starts from $500 with benefits such as recognition in Museum’s newspaper, dinner with the Museum’s director, and many more.

The Museum of Northern Arizona is home to Native Americans' historical heritage. Standing on the land of Native Americans, the Museum’s mission is to thrive on their past and present heritage as well as a place for future natives and the general public to recognize Native American ancestors.

