The upcoming Arizona virtual startup business conference this October

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Commerce Authority and Stout Street Capital join with UNMET Conferences to host a virtual meeting between startup inventors and investors this October 8 at 850 PBC, Phoenix.

As a part of AZ Startup Week, this event has a purpose in developing those 75 Arizona startups’ ideas with funding potential from more than 100 institutional Venture Capital investors, thus resulting in startup growth and more job opportunities throughout Arizona.

There will be more than 500 meetings organized and more than 200 participants joining in the event. Founders shall present their company and state their fundraising nominal to potential investor companies in a one-minute personalized one-on-one conference.

To participate in the event, business entrepreneurs shall submit a registration form on UNMET’s website no later than August 17, 2021. Eligible founders will receive a notification email containing the conference schedules by August 30. Three days after the event closes, they will have the opportunity to connect further with the investor company by re-accessing the virtual platform.

On the other hand, interested Venture Capital investors can register at the UNMET’s website no longer than September 2, 2021. Furthermore, they shall complete a survey to choose eight-to-ten startups of their interest. They will receive the meeting schedule and invitation to attend an investor-only reception and dinner on October 7.

UNMET has organized the conference at Denver, Utah, Ohio, and Arizona for the past two years. It gets funding support from Kickstart Fund – a Utah-based venture capital firm – and other similar companies, including Grayhawk Capital, Mucker Capital, Springtime Ventures, and many more.

