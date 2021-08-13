Automobiles emissions repair assistance for Phoenix residents

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, or ADEQ, provides financial assistance for residents owning emission-issued vehicles by launching the Voluntary Vehicle Repair Program, or VVRP, in many repair facilities throughout Arizona.

ADEQ conducts the program to reduce pollutants emitted from vehicles as they become one of the major causes of the Phoenix metropolitan area’s bad marks on ozone quality standards and small particulate matter pollution.

The program will grant $550 for gasoline vehicles failing at emissions tests, while those driving heavy-duty diesel vehicles will receive up to $1000.

To qualify for the program, residents shall own vehicles registered in Maricopa County or Pima County. Only those with intact emission control systems failing the emissions test within 60 days are eligible for the program. Furthermore, the program doesn't accept motor homes, motorcycles, and fleet vehicles.

Residents start the procedure by knowing their vehicle’s year. Automobiles made in 1995 or older can directly visit the repair facility listed on ADEQ’s website. On the other hand, those made between 1996 and 2008 shall do a pre-repair inspection at the emissions testing station with no cost.

Next, citizens can drive to the station and have their vehicle repaired after paying $150. They shall pay an additional diagnostic fee of $75 if they quit the program and can no longer continue until their next registration after 12 months.

After finishing the repair, citizens shall bring their invoice from the repair facility and return to the emissions testing station within seven days, including Saturday. They can directly get the emissions test by notifying the staff regarding the VVRP test. After that, citizens shall renew their vehicle’s registration.

Citizens wanting to participate in the program can apply on the Department’s website. They can contact 877-692-9227 for detailed information about the program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.