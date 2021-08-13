Charity virtual run to conserve Arizona's wildlife species

PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Game and Fish Department, or AZGFD, collaborates with Virtual Strides to organize a virtual charity run named Race for Wildlife Summer 2021, starting from July 31 to the end of this August.

With only $29 of admission fee, the participants joining the event shall do a 5 kilometers virtual run and will receive a bighorn sheep medal sent to their home at no charge. Also, by attending the event, they fund the Send Water program to maintain 3,000 water sites for the hydration of many of Arizona’s wildlife species.

AZGFD also generates benefits from the charity and uses it to deliver the water to those sites, with some of them requiring helicopters to reach. The Department also allocate the fund to maintain its utilities, such as vehicles, fuel, catchment repairs, and upkeep.

The Department serves nature following the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation invented in the early 1900s. The conservation model is proven to be a successful guide to maintain the sustainability of wildlife species and habitats through well-founded science and management.

AZGFD does such duty by zero dollars from general taxes. Apart from the event, the Department generates funding from fishing and hunting licenses, tags or stamps, and a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition to continue its conservational work.

Virtual Strides, organizer of the event, was found in 2014 and aims to promote charity events and better physical health at the same time. Its founder, a Canadian named Mark, is an experienced volunteer race director raising more than $300,000 for local charities.

The residents interested in joining the event shall visit here for registration and event details.

