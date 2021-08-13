Arizona Department of Child Safety to provide financial assistance for foster youth

PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Department of Children Safety receives additional funding from the government this year to provide financial assistance for youth under foster care.

Teenagers between 14 and 26 or being in foster care between 14 and 21 are eligible to receive financial support in many facets of youth services. Those with a certain age may also re-enter the foster care facility with limited time in the Extended Foster Care program.

In particular, youths exiting the facility at 21 years of age between January 27, 2020, through April 20, 2021, may join the program until September 30, 2021. Those with a lack of education and employment can also apply to re-enter the facility by emailing YAS@arizonachildren.org.

To meet the goal of a successful adulthood life process, the government has increased fundings to the department’s following programs:

• Education and Training Vouchers,

• Housing and Employment funding,

• Driving and Transportation,

• Electronics and Communication Support, and

• Medical Expenses not covered by Health Care Provider

Youths struggling with their post-secondary educational plan during the spring of 2020 may request additional fundings covered in Education and Training Voucher program provided by the Children’s Action Alliance.

They shall fulfill the requirements to get what they need, such as completing an assessment to survey their economic needs and filling the application and monthly budget. They can also receive assistance in paying their tuition debt and planning their post-secondary education whether they haven’t enrolled in any school.

The foster care program is part of the Arizona Young Adult Program to ensure the primary needs of Arizona youths by preparing the necessary skills and competencies for their contribution to the community.

