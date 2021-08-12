Arizona State Forestry issued a notice regarding the MPE beetles in Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona State Forestry has released a notice regarding the emergence of the Mediterranean pine engraver beetle or MPE in areas around Phoenix and Tucson. The MPE's first appearance was recorded back in 2018 in Phoenix and now has reached Tucson in eldarica pines in Tucson and Phoenix metro area.

As a European native, MPE (Orthotomicus erosus), will attack trees and gradually killing a tree they are hosting by blocking the tree's ability to distribute nutrients. MPEs are about 3 to 3.5 millimeters long and have a red to brown color. It is predicted that the beetles come to America by living inside wood materials that had been sent here.

When a healthy pine tree is being attacked by the beetle, it will secrete a thick resin to halt them in boring deeper and trap them inside. However, a sick tree will produce less resin making them the most vulnerable trees for MPEs attacks.

Residents can help to identify whether a eldarica pine tree is infested by MPEs by looking at the signs of an infested tree. You may notice yellowing needles on the treetop, boring dust on the bark, and holes with resin oozing out from them. After identifying an infested tree, report the case to a certified tree care professional on the International Society of Arboriculture's official website on www.treesaregood.org.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the best method to stop MPE attacks is by removing the infested tree to prevent the beetles to widespread to the tree complex. The trees will then be burned or buried.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.