The City of Phoenix opens nomination for Phoenix's civil rights activists this year

PHOENIX, AZ – City of Phoenix’s Department of Equal Opportunity joins Phoenix Human Relations Commission to acknowledge Phoenix citizens with social and economic contributions to the community by organizing the 2022 City of Phoenix Human Relations Commission Awards Program.

The program will categorize the recipients into two different awards: Calvin C. Goode Lifetime Achievement Awards and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award. It will also celebrate the honorees on virtual event of the Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Awards on January 14, 2022.

The city encourages Phoenix citizens to nominate youth and adult citizens they know deserving the award by submitting the form on the Department of Equal Opportunity’s website no later than Friday, September 10, 2021.

When filling the form, the nominator residents shall list personal information of their nominees and themselves, including name, phone number, and email address. Nominators shall also describe their nominee’s volunteering impacts for the community in detail.

The program prohibits residents from nominating members of the Phoenix Human Relation Commissioners and Awards Selection Committee. They also can't address past award recipients as the participant, with Living in Dreams awardees before 2012 are an exception.

The Calvin C. Goode Lifetime Achievement Awards honors Calvin C. Goode, the first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, for his achievements in improving the life quality of Phoenix residents, especially for its youths. Living the Dream Award dedicates the idea of non-violent human relations and social justice by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Citizens can ask for detailed information or request accommodation by contacting 602-534-1279, email at shanna.archie@phoenix.gov, or visit the Equal Opportunity Department headquarter at 200 W Washington St. on the 15th floor.

