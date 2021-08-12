Mesa Police Department crime recap for late July to early August 2021

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department has shared its summary of the East Valley Human Trafficking Task Force or EVHTTF's project namely "Buyer Reduction." This operation was held on August 5 and 6, 2021, and was within the department's Operation Summer Project 2021 program that begins on June 30, 2021.

The Buyer Reduction operation aims to seize and fight human sex traffickers and other crimes in the Mesa area. As a result, there are 18 suspects seized during the two-day operation accused of adult prostitution. You may see the whole list of the suspects here.

In addition, there are three suspects arrested for sexual attempts and minor prostitution that involved a minor under 15 years old, money laundering, and prostitution. Following the operation, EVHTTF will keep its effort to bring down human sex trafficking in the Mesa area.

There are several agencies that also participated in the operation including the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, and Tempe Police Department.

Prior to this operation, on July 31, 2021, Mesa Police has concluded around 1102 traffic stops as well as 360 arrests due to felony and crime, 33 firearms, and 21 search warrants. The department has also succeeded in seizing 1417 grams of Methamphetamine, 340 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of heroin, and more than 2,500 fentanyl pills.

In addition, there are also several others arrested due to various accusations including Aggravated Assault, child fondling and molestation, burglars and thieves, and gun possession. See the complete list here.

