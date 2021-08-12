City of Bullhead receives sponsorship for swimming lessons

BULLHEAD, AZ — The City of Bullhead has been granted sponsorship by the Kiwanis Club of Bullhead City, Morning, and Community Service Foundation to support the 2021 Summer Group Swim Lessons. The sponsors will provide Bullhead residents free swimming lessons for Parent-Tot, Level 1, and 2 lessons as well as big discounts for Level 3 through 5 lessons.

Kara Kaplan, the supervisor of Bullhead City Parks and Recreation, is thankful for the support from the sponsors. The support will aid around 400 children to have a swimming lesson for the summer.

Kara added, "Our community is very lucky to have both the Colorado River and Lake Mohave in our backyard. Since many of our recreational activities utilize these bodies of water, it is important to provide our community with the opportunity to learn swim and survival skills."

One of Bullhead City's residents said that the team did a great job in creating a fun and effective lesson for children. It also motivates children to do their best in learning new skills.

The lessons will be provided at Bullhead City Municipal Pool at 2255 Trane Road from August through October. On Monday through Thursday, the lesson will be at 4.15 p.m., 4.50 p.m., 5.25 p.m., and 6 p.m. On Saturday, the lesson will be available at 9 a.m., 9.35 a.m., 10.10 a.m., and 10.45 p.m.

The participants are limited to five children per class for Level 1 to 5, and 15 persons for Parent-Tot class to give the best lesson effectivity. For more information about the lesson, contact Kara Kaplan at kkaplan@bullheadcityaz.gov or call 928-234-7388.

