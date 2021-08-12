Prescott Valley Community Service presents Fandomania 2021

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott Valley Community Service will be holding "Fandomania 2021" which will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The event will be at Findlay Toyota Center at 3201 N. Main St, Prescott Valley, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free from admission and parking fees.

This event aims at all comics enthusiasts around Prescott and features various programs for participants to join including Battle of the Fandoms, Cosplay Contest, Costume Closet, and Drawing with The Janimal.

Battle of the Fandoms will be a friendly discussion between participants joining various pop culture icons groups. They will argue and defend their hero or heroine before the committee picks up a winner.

Cosplay Contest will be judged by local cosplayers including Gardner, April Happerle, Claire Logue, and many more to be announced. Prospective participants for the contest may register here.

The Costume Closet will be a facility for attendees to decorate and repair their costumes. They may do the repair by themselves or being assisted by committees. The Closet will provide sewing machines, hot glue guns, tape, and supplies. This program will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The last one is Drawing with The Janimal, a cartoonist from Verde Valley. The Janimal will guide attendees in drawing figures in a humorous way. Visit this page to register to the program.

The Fandomania 2021 is inviting various local guest stars including Arizona Autobots, Arizona Ghostbusters, Batman, Cody Williams, and Comicars. Attendees are also being encouraged to come complete with a costume. For those who will come in costume, read the Weapon Rules here. Take a look at the complete schedule here.

