University of Arizona encourages faculty, students, staff to get vaccinated, wear mask in anticipation of fall semester

PHOENIX, AZ — University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins recommends members of the university get vaccinated and wear a face mask in anticipation of the fall semester.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is currently a concern across the globe. The variant's ability to spread more easily than other variants is a new challenge for the university, according to Robbins when he spoke at a virtual conference on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Robbins said, "This is a very critical moment. I know many of us relaxed over the summer, and we had begun to think that the pandemic was well behind us."

He then added that UA is working under the state law's framework with a layered approach in mitigating the pandemic including face masks usage in indoor spaces, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination.

UA will continue to test all university members, and more hand sanitizers will be made available in every classroom. In addition, an isolation dorm with the capacity of 150 beds will be provided for students that tested positive for the virus in the campus area.

The Faculty Management team has also employed 8,000 new MERV-13 air filters in all rooms on campus. Those filters will act as airborne particle removals that could contain the virus.

Robbins also stated that this Delta Variant is a game-changer and warned us all that other variants after this Delta Variant are coming. In his view, the best way to decrease the infection number is by vaccination. Although the vaccinated person would not be a hundred percent free from the infection, it could reduce the possibility of severe and hospitalization risk.

