Two of Scottsdale Water directors awarded Person of the Year by WateReuse

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The City of Scottsdale has announced that two of Scottsdale Water's directors have been awarded the 2021 Person of the Year by WateReuse Arizona. Those are Suzanne Grendahl, the Water Quality Director, and David Walby, the Water Reclamation Services Director as the co-winner.

Both directors are acknowledged by their works as the pioneer to build the first Direct Potable Reuse or DPR permit in Arizona at the launching of the Advanced Water Treatment Plant back in 2019. The DPR will help the country's needs to safe reused water resources for long-term continuity.

Grendahl and Walby were designated by Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer regarding their persistent and comprehensive knowledge in the related field. Biesemeyer said that the two directors are the most hardworking person in the industry. Owing to their hard work, the Scottsdale DPR took only 18 months to be established.

Regarding the award, Walby stated that the award is an honor for him. He considers by working with Grendahl is a fortune. "Without this great team, none of this would have been possible," Walby added.

Meanwhile, Grendahl said, “This award is truly shared with David and our staff. Without their commitment and dedication, the DPR skid and permit would never have come together. We both have great teams and are proud to work with them.”

Person of the Year Award by the WateReues honors individuals who show leadership and inspire others to reuse and recycle the water used to create strong and safe water supplies. The collaborative effort between Grendahl and Walby makes the WateReuse award both directors.

