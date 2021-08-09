Surprise, AZ

Find the nearest heat relief stations available in City of Surprise

Alistair Dominguez

CITY OF SURPRISE, AZ - The Excessive Heat warning is still issued in areas around the City of Surprise this month. The temperature could reach more than 110 degrees Fahrenheit at midday and could stay until dawn.

To reduce casualties due to extreme heat, the City of Surprise is partnering with the Heat Relief Network to provide hydration and refuge stations for everyone that needs a place to cool down their body. The hydration stations will offer drinking fountains or bottled water with some of them also offer indoor places to escape from the heat.

Here are the stations that are included in the Heat Relief Network managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The first one is Surprise Resource Center at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building A, Suite 124. This place offers refuge and a hydration station.

The second one is Surprise Fire-Medical Station #301 at 16750 N. Village Drive East (FS 301). This place offers a hydration station.

The last one is the Salvation Army Sun Cities Valley Corps. at 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Boulevard. This place offers refuge stations as well as hydration stations during excessive heat warnings.

Following the Excessive Heat warning, the Surprise Police Department also reminds everybody of vehicular heatstroke that could be really dangerous for children, pets, and elderly people. If you bring those who are vulnerable with you, never leave them alone in the car. Eventually, if you see a child or pet alone in a vehicle, call 9-1-1 to get immediate help. Remember that hot cars can kill.

Visit here for comprehensive heat-related illness signs and how to handle them.

