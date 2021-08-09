Town of Fountain Hills reverts to face coverings policies in town facilites

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - The Town of Fountain Hills has announced that the face mask policy for everyone that will enter the Town facilities including the employees will return. The town facilities include Town Hall, Community Center, Public Works Yard, and Maricopa County Library District branch in Fountain Hills.

The policy will be effective starting on Monday, August 9, 2021, following the updated note from CDC to use the face coverings inside indoor settings for those who are vaccinated. Data also shows that the number of Delta Variant of COVID-19 infections in Maricopa County is increasing although it shows a notable reduction of COVID-19 cases after a high vaccination number.

For employees that work together in an indoor workspace, a face mask is required. On the other hand, a face mask is not required if they work alone in a certain workspace. In addition, the town also requires everyone to keep the social distancing policy with a minimum of 6 feet while meeting or talking inside Town facilities including public meetings in Town Hall.

The increasing number of the Delta Variant infections happen mainly on those who have been vaccinated although the data shows that those infected people suffer no severe illness and hospitalization. This mask policy aims to protect all the community members from the Delta Variant that show a faster transmission than the previous strain of the virus and the possibility of the unmasked vaccinated person unknowingly transmit the virus.

In advance, the town will also provide disposable face coverings to everyone who comes into the Town Hall and the Community Center when it finally reopens after a reconstruction.

