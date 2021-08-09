Maricopa County Department of Transportation to search for arterial mobility analyst candidates

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Department of Transportation, or MCDOT, is currently hiring civil engineering graduates or related fields to fill the available position of Arterial Mobility Analyst.

Selected candidates will perform their work in various traffic locations to monitor the traffic flows, signals, and traveler information shared from the Traffic Management Center, and report traffic issues to the arterial incident management team.

They shall manage field and desk work involving a long period of sitting and handling 50-pounds of load while constantly maintaining accuracy, efficiency, ethics, and professional manners towards the government officials and public residents.

In advance, the stand-out candidates shall have specific experiences as follows:

• Monitoring various traffic management at one time,

• Advanced skills in Microsoft Office,

• Experience and in-depth knowledge of related tools, principles, and guidelines, and,

• Experience in understanding technical information in the form of graphs, spreadsheets, etc.

The Maricopa County Human Resources Department will be responsible for assessing and selecting suitable candidates. It will also undergo a background check to candidates to investigate whether they are possible for adverse impacts to the integrity and efficiency of the County.

The position offers various benefits, including paid holidays and paid travel duties, medical examinations and prescriptions covered by the Department, life and disability insurance, State-sponsored retirement plan, Employee Assistance Program, free public transportation access, financial assistance to education, and many more.

Maricopa County Department of Transportation provides the combination of the latest technology and competent human resources to improve the mobility of the transportation system. With the vacancy offered, citizens have the opportunity to contribute to the community.

