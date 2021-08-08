4 Interesting Facts about Phoenix, Arizona

Bigmikebmw/wikimedia

PHOENIX, AZ — Did you know that the city's name, Phoenix, comes from the image of a city born from the ruins of an earlier civilization? It was suggested by one of Arizona pioneers, Lord Darrell Duppa.

Here are other interesting facts about Phoenix:

1. History

In 1860 the Phoenix was built on the banks of the Salt River. Yavapai County Supervisory Board officially recognized Phoenix City on May 4, 1868, when they established an electoral district.

2. Weather

According to National Climatic Data Center, Phoenix gets sunshine more often, around 85 percent in daylight hours. The highest temperature in Phoenix is 86.7 degrees per year, and the average high in the winter is 67 degrees. Phoenix has an average of 8.04 inches of rainfall per year.

3. The Sonoran Desert

The Sonoran Desert, where Phoenix is located, has an area of 260,000 square kilometers. There's extreme contrast between aridity and humidity in the Sonoran Desert is due to the subtropical warmth of winter and two rainy seasons as opposed to the hot and dry winters of the Mojave. This is one of the reasons why the Sonoran Desert is one of the greenest and wettest deserts.

4. Sport

Phoenix holds in all four major professional sports leagues franchises. They are Phoenix Suns (NBA), Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB), Arizona Cardinals (NFL), and Arizona Coyotes (NHL). Moreover, the most attended event by the PGA Tour is The Waste Management Open. This event is held every February with an audience of nearly 500,000 at TPC Scottsdale.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.