Achieve Gold with Phoenix Swim Club

Graeme Worsfold/Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ - Are you looking for a place to practice swimming but also wanted to participate in swimming competitions? Phoenix Swim Club is the answer.

Phoenix Swim Club is affiliated with USA Swimming that provides a staff of highly skilled professional coaches. Looking into their social media, Twitter, there are so many swimmers who have achieved Bronze, Silver, and even Gold by practicing together with Phoenix Swim Club.

For instance, In the girls 13-14 800 Fr Piper Fazio achieved Gold and Abby Reich acheived the bronze. Grace Sheldon earned silver in the 11-12 800 Free at the Age Group States.

If you are still young and a beginner, you do not need to worry because they also teach swimmers from a 6 years old beginner to Olympic medalists.

Phoenix Swim Club will encourage you to develop your own potential in competitive swimming in a secure and supportive environment. Phoenix Swim Club highly values ​​integrity, commitment, teamwork, and sportsmanship, which are the basis for the pursuit of personal excellence. They are striving to "Be The Best That You Can Be."

If you are interested you can visit from Monday to Friday at 05:30 - 19;30, Saturday from 06:30-12:30, and Sunday from 10:00 - 12:00. Phoenix Swim Club is located at 3901 E. Stanford Drive Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. However, you are not allowed to bring animals to practice and swim meets.

For more information, you can contact them here at +1 602-468-0319 and visit their website here https://www.teamunify.com/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.