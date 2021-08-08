Cave Creek Local Landmarks names Big Earl's Greasy Eats as city landmark

Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash

CAVE CREEK, AZ – Cave Creek Local Landmarks will celebrate Big Earl’s Greasy Eats as its city landmark on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Big Earl’s Greasy Eats becomes the 6th landmark of Cave Creek city, following its current five: Cave Creek Inn/Oregano’s Italian restaurant, Carpenter’s Trading Post, Dairy Queen, The Hideaway, and Harold’s Cave Creek Corral. Cave Creek Local Landmarks considers the restaurant the city icon as it is the most favorite spot for the locals.

The city invites citizens to the restaurant for the inauguration affair, offering locally made movies from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and freshly-made dinners. The Town of Cave Creek provides citizens an Interactive Storytelling Map to share their memories regarding the restaurant.

The new city icon was an old gas station of Standard Oil in 1935 and operated until 1980 before being restored into a restaurant serving fast food in 2002. Brooke Dallas, a native Cave Creek citizen, currently owns the restaurant.

She stated her close-knit feelings in the restaurant as her intention to purchase the business after working there for more than four years. She then added her plans to bring back the 1950 vibes into the restaurant and improve the service by adding Monday night family nights, monthly video truck games, and a party to commemorate the restaurant’s establishment.

Town of Cave Creek initiated Cave Creek Local Landmarks to recognize historical buildings and spaces and promote them to improve the tourism industry in the area.

Cave Creek Local Landmarks provides an Interactive Storytelling Map for new updates to celebrate more landmarks in the area. Citizens can also send recommendations via emails to Cave Creek Local Landmarks here. (LocalLandmarks@CaveCreekAZ.gov.)

