The City Of Flagstaff Seeks Environment Keepers in Sustainability Leader Program

Nuno Marques/Unsplash

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – The City of Flagstaff seeks 30 citizens with a sustainability vision in climate change to join the Flagstaff Sustainability Leaders Program starting this Fall 2021.

The participants will take an 8-week course, starting from September 30 to November 18, featuring industry experts and a tour to local waste facilities to gain in-depth knowledge of climate and sustainability issues at Flagstaff city. Participants fully completing the course will have the opportunity to acquire Sustainability Leaders certification by volunteering in education and outreach for 30 hours.

They can fulfill such requirements by staffing information booths at community events and empowering the residents to contribute to sustainability projects, such as fix-it clinics and improving recycling habits at workplaces, schools, and worships.

The course will give many insights into facets of the sustainability process shown as following:

• Transportation and sustainable routines,

• Water and energy efficiency,

• Protecting Flagstaff’s open spaces,

• Recycling, food waste, and composting,

• Climate justice: equity, vulnerability, and collective action,

• Sustainable behavior change, and

• Community, consumption, and climate change.

The residents can request Sustainability Leaders to volunteer at their event and give education related to sustainability and climate change activities. In advance, the residents may also ask Sustainability Leaders to provide a presentation, manage the recycle and waste composting process, join ongoing events, and many more.

The Flagstaff Sustainability Program is the city’s vision in serving the community by promoting economic, environmental, and social sustainability through leadership, education, and engagement.

The city also encourages citizens to build sustainable habits by organizing Flagstaff Bike to Work Week, Flagstaff’s 15 Minute Makeover, Sustainable Home & Garden Tour, Flagstaff Earth Day, and Drop-Off Day.

Citizens interested in joining the program shall register through https://www.flgsustainabilityleaders.org/sustainability-leader-information.

