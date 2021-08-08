Top 5 Hotels near Arizona State University Downtown Tempe Campus

Adam Winger/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe has a ton of selection of hotels around ASU Tempe Campus, and since ASU move-in week is around the corner and you must be looking for a place to stay somewhere close to campus before the big day.

Check out these fantastic hotels — all within two miles radius of the Memorial Union.

- AC Hotel Phoenix Tempe/Downtown

100 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 642-6140

Located just north of the Downtown Tempe area, AC Hotel Phoenix Tempe/Downtown by Marriot is known for its rooftop pool and lakeside views. This hotel offers close access to Tempe Town Lake and walking distance to ASU Sun Devil Football Stadium and “A” Mountain. Moreover, this hotel is also on the route of the new Tempe Streetcar, opening in Fall 2021.

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxac-ac-hotel-phoenix-tempe-downtown/

- Aloft Tempe

951 E. Playa Del Norte Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 621-3300

Aloft Tempe by Marriot is an inviting, fun, and casual contemporary hotel with modern amenities. The hotel location allowed the guests to explore many different food options, such as In-N-Out, Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant, and Monroe’s Hot Chicken at the new Watermark Tempe, only by walking.

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxal-aloft-tempe/

- Best Western Inn of Tempe

670 N. Scottsdale Rd., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 784-2233

Best Western is located north of the ASU campus near major freeways. Its location gives the guests easy access to shop at Tempe Marketplace and many great restaurants, from casual to full service. It only needs a quick drive to explore neighboring cities like Scottsdale and Phoenix.

https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/tempe/hotel-rooms/best-western-inn-of-tempe/propertyCode.03133.html

- Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown

108 E. University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 968-6800

Canopy has many windows that give a direct view of ASU Tempe Campus. This boutique hotel location allows guests to go to nearby Palm Walk, historic Old Main, and many ASU buildings only by walking. Canopy by Hilton has some of the finest amenities, such as Alter Ego, a full-service restaurant, bar, lounge, and pool with the Superstition Mountains and South Mountains views. This hotel is also available for rent for events and meetings, like Graduation Party on-site.

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxtypy-canopy-tempe-downtown/

- Comfort Inn & Suites Tempe Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

808 N. Scottsdale Rd., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 858-9898

This hotel offers large suites and on-site laundry for guests with longer stays. Comfort Inn also offers an airport shuttle and grab-n-go breakfast for traveling guests. To keep the guests enjoy their visit, this hotel also provides a fitness center and outdoor pool with lounge chairs and cabanas.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g31377-d16697847-Reviews-Comfort_Inn_Suites_Tempe_Phoenix_Sky_Harbor_Airport-Tempe_Arizona.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.