Top Five Sports Bars in Downtown Tempe

Naseem Buras/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ — Can’t watch the game in person, but don’t want to miss the game? Don’t worry. Downtown Tempe has a lot of sports bars to watch and cheer on your favorite team live.

Whether you’re out to watch Monday Night Football, UFC, the NBA Finals or the Super Bowl, here are some great sports bars in Downtown Tempe.

- Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S. Mill Ave. #102, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 314-2337

Well-known in Downtown Tempe for having the largest patio in town, Pedal Haus Brewery offers craft beers and TVs at every corner. This mega restaurant has an extensive menu with many different options, from the gluten-free and vegan options to the crowd favorite, the buttermilk fried chicken. If you are lost when choosing the beer here, go with the Belgian Tripel.

- Illegal Pete’s

525 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281

(623) 233-4311

At Illegal Pete’s, you can create your own custom taco, burrito or quesadilla and find the best spot on the patio to watch the game. Illegal Pete’s offers a full bar that includes local draft beers, signature margaritas and cocktails. You can watch the game and hang out with friends indoors or outdoors.

- The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen

26 S. Farmer Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 967-0578

The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen is the top spot for sports fans. They focus on serving the best food from their in-house kitchen with the best neighborhood service. Cheer your favorite team on the expansive patio and enjoy the best burgers in Phoenix with special drinks on the side.

- Twin Peaks

2050 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 687-3122

If you are looking for the most macho place to watch basketball, football, live UFC and more, then you can check out Twin Peaks. They offer food made in-house, craft cocktails and draft beers — with 100 large screen TVs for you to enjoy.

- Sunbar Tempe

24 W. 5th St., Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 687-8409

The Sunbar Tempe is known for their spacious patio and impressive beers and menu to match. If you are in the mood for something fruity, they have a variety of cocktails too.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.