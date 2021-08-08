Five of Phoenix's most delectable sushi eateries

Jakub Dziubak/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Sushi! When we think about Japanese cuisine, the first thing that springs to mind is sushi. There's something unique and humbling about witnessing the skilled sushi chef prepare sushi. If you're in the mood for sushi, try one of these Phoenix-area restaurants.

1) Moira Sushi Bar & Kitchen

215 E McKinley St, Phoenix 85004

(602) 254-5085

http://www.moirasushi.com/

Moira is open weekdays for lunch and dinner, but this izakaya-style (gastropub) restaurant is open until 2.am on Friday and Saturday nights. They serve small bites, nigiri sushi, and sashimi with extensive fish choices, from Hamachi, tobiko, smoked salmon, unagi, and many more.

2) Hana Japanese Eatery

5524 N 7th Ave, Phoenix 85013

(602) 973-1238

https://hanajapaneseeatery.com/

Located in the middle of central Phoenix, Hana Japanese Eatery is the perfect place for a family. The Hashimoto family serves authentic Japanese cuisine prepared using the best techniques. They offer sushi made using a variety of fresh fish from light seabass to the luscious Bluefin tuna belly. Available only once in a while, get the mirugai or geoduck sashimi if you can.

3) Hiro Sushi

9393 N 90th St, Scottsdale 85258

(480) 314-4215

Located in Scottsdale, Hiro Sushi serves an extensive menu of delicacies that change with the season for almost 20 years. This local favorite serves fresh fish such as bluefin tuna, bonito, yellowtail, and mackerel. With experience and precision, chef-owner Hirofumi Nakano put together delightful and beautiful plates of sushi.

4) Harumi Sushi

114 W Adams St, Phoenix 85003

(602) 258-0131

https://www.harumisushiaz.com/

Located on the corner of Adams and First Avenue, Harumi Sushi is well known among the downtown hustlers for using black rice instead of white rice. They serve grab-and-go sushi, made fresh in the morning for those who are busy. The restaurant also provides cozy places and many options for dining in, including the eponymous Harumi roll.

5) Buck &Rider

4225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix 85018

(602) 346-0110

https://www.buckandrider.com/

Buck &Rider in Arcadia is not a traditional sushi restaurant, and they are an upscale-casual seafood restaurant that offers many options of rolled sushi. They serve fresh fish tuna roll, lobster tobanjan, crab macadamia roll, and many more. They also serve specialty beers and cocktails to enjoy your seafood with.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.