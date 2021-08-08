The Gilbert Police Department offers back-to-school driving safety guidelines

Riley Pitzen/Unsplash

GILBERT, AZ - The City of Gilbert celebrates the first day of school reopening and the start of the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, August 2. Following this event, the Gilbert Police Department reminds all drivers to be more attentive and cautious when driving in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.

The first thing to note is to slow their vehicles down to 15 miles per hour. There will be a specific sign about the speed limit. All drivers are also prohibited to pass other vehicles in the school zone.

Drivers have to be cautious and get rid of any distractions while inside high-traffic areas. If you are about to pass a crosswalk, wait until the crosswalk is completely clear from pedestrians and bikers. Note that smaller children are also harder to be seen and put public safety first before personal convenience.

If you are about to pick up or drop off a child, learn about the school rules related to the activities and obey them. Remember not to stop in the lane to prevent driveways blockage. You may also give more attention to new drivers who could be still learning the rules.

Lastly, you should prioritize school buses and give them way. There is a $250 fine if you happen to block their way or stopped at the bus stops.

The Gilbert Police Department is still assessing these traffic and safety tips including the reports that come to its desk to address the requirements on certain areas. If you need assistance from the department, you may call 480-503-6500 for non-emergencies and 9-1-1 for emergency situations only.

