Try these four best cocktail bars in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Cocktail is a perfect companion to enjoy leisure time with friends. If you live around Scottsdale or planning to stop by for a night, you might want to visit these four bars and restaurants that serve the best cocktails in Scottsdale.

1. Citizen Public House

https://www.instagram.com/citizenpublichouse/

https://www.citizenpublichouse.com/

Citizen Public House is an award-winning bar and restaurant located at 711 E. 5th Avenue, Ste. E.

Their specialty is Dry Heat Margarita that will give your lips sizzling sensations. It is combined with mango and serrano chile syrup, silver tequila, lemon, and a wrap of cayenne salt on the glass edges.

2. Fat Ox

https://www.instagram.com/ilovefatox/

http://www.ilovefatox.com/

This Italian restaurant's cocktail specialty is Fat Ox Negroni. This is an Italian classic composed of gin, Aperol, and Martelletti DAL 1700, which is aromatic Italian vermouth that gives the bitter orange and a hint of vanilla.

Visit them at 6316 N Scottsdale Road.

3. Francine

https://www.instagram.com/francinerestaurant/

https://francinerestaurant.com/

Francine offers authentic French cuisine and cocktails. Their cocktail specialty is Faire le Pont, a taste of Southern France. Served in two portions, Faire le Pont is made of bourbon and egg white foam and concluded with a bouquet of edible flowers.

Visit them at 4170 N Goldwater Blvd. Scottsdale.

4. Hula's Modern Tiki

https://www.instagram.com/hulasmoderntiki/

https://www.hulasmoderntiki.com/

Hula's Modern Tiki serves a more tropical sensation from its menu lineup. Hula's cocktail recommendation is Mai Tai that combines rum, orange curacao, pineapple, and lime juices, orgeat, plus topped with dark rum. You can taste the sour and fresh sensation of the cocktail.

Hula's Scottsdale is located at 7213 E. 1st Avenue, and also opens in Phoenix and High Street.

