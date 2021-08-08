CIELO at Adero Scottsdale offers Wine Wednesdays

Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - CIELO Scottsdale is having Wine Wednesday for every visitor from 4 p.m. to the closing hours at 11 p.m. CIELO will give a bottle off of any kind of wine that will be included in every dinner entree purchase. This program will be available throughout the year.

You can choose a huge variety of wines including champagne and sparkling, white wines, red wines, merlot, pinot noir, zinfandel, and even the rare and unique ones such as Zena Crown Conifer, and ZA Abacus XIX. You can view the complete list here https://www.aderoscottsdale.com/ResourceFiles/pdf/wine-list-may21.pdf

CIELO Restaurant at Adero Scottsdale is located at 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Dr. Located at the McDowell Mountains, CIELO is offering a luxury dinner with its outdoor patio and panoramic windows. CIELO, which means sky in Spanish, gives an awesome view of the Sonoran desert and its starry night view.

CIELO offers a vast range of menus divided into brunch, lunch, dinner, and kids menus under the philosophy of Terra or Earth, Sol or Sun, and Luna or Moon Celebration. The brunch ranges from high protein meals such as eggs, salmon, chicken complete with fruits and granola bowl starters.

The lunch ranges from salad, burgers, complete with cola or beer to quench your thirst. Meanwhile, CIELO offers steaks, pasta, and fillet mignon for dinner. All menus can be visited here https://www.aderoscottsdale.com/menus.

It has specialty and signature cocktails as well such as La Estrella, Berry Old, and Noble Mint as well as wines by the glass. All the choices can be seen here https://www.aderoscottsdale.com/ResourceFiles/pdf/may-2021-beverage-menu.pdf

Last but not least, don't miss its Happy Hour offers with its 50 percent-off for the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and late-night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

