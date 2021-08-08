Maricopa County tips on keeping your home safe when you are on vacation

Victor/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The COVID-19 pandemic forced residents to stay at their homes for a prolonged period of time. Thanks to the vaccines, however, more places are relaxing their restrictions, making it the perfect time for many citizens of Phoenix to go for a summer vacation.

However, while families use this chance to leave their homes, burglars also use it to get to homes with unlocked doors, windows and a lack of security systems.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office shares the following tips for every family to keep their homes safe when they are out for an extended vacation.

1. Install a home security system to monitor your home areas

2. Cooperate with your neighbors to monitor and report any suspicious activities since most burglaries occur between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when homes are most likely empty.

3. If you haven't had the chance to put a security system before you go, put a security system sign on your front yard or stickers on the window.

4. Consider putting motion-sensor lights and cameras in areas you think will be more likely to be entry points and one motion sensor inside your home that can alert you if someone's breaching in.

5. Use reflective window films to prevent anyone from looking inside

6. Put your mail on hold and deliveries while you are away to avoid them piling up or stolen

Note that easy points for burglars to enter your home are the front and back door as well as the window. Make sure they are perfectly locked. Consider using a deadbolt. You can also use alarm sensors on doors and windows to alert neighbors.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.