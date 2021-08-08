The danger of heatstroke in La Paz and how to prevent it

Tandem X Visuals/Unsplash

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ - On August 3, 2021, the National Weather Service has announced an Excessive Heat Warning notice for areas such as La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties. The heat reached 120 degrees in the daytime and stayed around 100 until 8 p.m.

This high temperature may cause several heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke. La Paz residents can read the information below to know more about heatstroke and how to prevent it.

Heatstroke is caused by exposure to excessive heat for a prolonged time, which causes the temperature control system of the human body to be overwhelmed. While cooling the body, blood will flow more to the skin producing sweat. During heatstroke, even sweat is not enough to cool down the body temperature, sometimes even making it worse due to the high humidity. Heatstroke could be very dangerous since it causes the core body temperature to rise exceeding the normal level, leading to severe and even permanent organ damages.

You can identify a person who is suffering from heatstroke by looking at the symptoms, including red, hot, and dry skin without sweat, confusion, aggression, and even hallucinations. Other common symptoms also include higher body temperature that exceeds 103 degrees, nausea, and a more rapid and stronger pulse.

The person suffering from heat stroke should be treated immediately by taking them to a cooler place followed by giving them mist spray or sponging but don't give fluids until the body temperature descends.

The best thing you can do about heatstroke is by avoiding it. The first and most important thing is keeping your body hydrated every fifteen to twenty minutes. Go to a cooler or shaded place if you are outside. Don't forget to wear loose and brighter clothing complete with a hat and sunscreen.

For more information about excessive heat prevention, visit here https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/extreme-weather/heat/heat-illness-tip-sheet.pdf and here https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/extreme-weather/heat/its-too-darn-hot.pdf

