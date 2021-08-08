DUI training helps Arizona officers catch intoxicated drivers

Samuele Errico Piccarini/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Department of Transportation's Enforcement's DUI training has proven to be effective in identifying and removing drunk drivers from the road at ports of entry.

Earlier this year, a commercial driver was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine while driving. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Enforcement and Compliance officer, Sgt. Jill Osgood, recognized the signs and symptoms of intoxication thanks to the DUI training he received and can respond accordingly.

The inebriated driver was then brought into jail for walking across both lanes of Interstate 40 and into the eastbound facility of the Topock Port of Entry.

ADOT is dedicated to ensuring that the highway transportation system is used safely and efficiently. Drivers who are inebriated on urban highways endanger the safety and well-being of Arizona residents. Therefore, a DUI training program was formed to focus on the identification, investigation, and arrest of drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Sponsored by a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the training includes identifying typical signs of someone under the influence, how to conduct standard field sobriety tests, assistance with DUI investigations, and how to obtain e-warrants.

"Though our operations are primarily confined to the ports of entry, our officers see lots of different situations. Having the proper training helps us do our jobs more effectively," said the director of ADOT's Enforcement and Compliance Division, Tim Lane.

Throughout the year, training sessions are offered at several sites around the state. As of today, 52 ADOT officers have participated in one or more of the training sessions. Officers who have already completed training can attend refresher courses.

