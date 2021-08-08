Arizona Department of Transportation: Changing driver behavior key to reducing traffic fatalities, crashes

Alexandre Boucher/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Recently, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts' report produced discouraging news about the traffic fatalities happening in 2020.

Although travel volume decreased significantly in some regions due to the pandemic last year, the number of road deaths reached a 12-year high.

The yearly crash facts report from the Arizona Department of Transportation is a collection of traffic crash data submitted by law enforcement agencies around the state. All Arizona roadways, including municipal streets, county roads, reservation roads, and state highways, are included in the study.

According to the data, speeding, intoxication, reckless driving, and not wearing a seatbelt are the leading causes of road deaths.

ADOT Director, John Halikowski, believes that drivers need to change their driving behavior to minimize the number of people killed or injured in road accidents. For example:

- Drivers must reduce their speeds and don't text while driving.

- Both drivers and passengers must wear seat belts at all times.

- Execute safe lane changes and use the turn signal.

- Set a good example for the new or young teen drivers in your family.

By following these simple rules, everyone can go home safely every day.

In addition, to assist in minimizing road fatalities and collisions, ADOT has designed and implemented the following critical safety measures on state highways and freeways:

- In southern Arizona, a dust detecting device was installed on Interstate 10. The technology uses overhead message boards to warn vehicles of a dust storm and uses changeable speed restriction signs to tell them to slow down.

- The use of a wrong-way driving detection system also employs digital overhead message boards to advise vehicles to take the next available exit to prevent a collision, lights wrong-way signs at exit ramps. It quickly informs law enforcement authorities of the location of the wrong-way driver on the road.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.