Enjoy the Asian and Western fusion in Pair Cupworks

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

MESA, AZ - The Phoenix metropolitan region is a huge web of linked cities, each with its own identities, cultural quirks, and coffee communities. Pair Cupworks, based in Mesa, Arizona, roughly 20 miles east of Phoenix, can bring coffee lovers across the Valley of the Sun to spend their time in the coffee shop.

Kimhak Em and Eugenia Tai founded Pair Cupworks, a micro-roastery and tea shop. They moved to Phoenix from the Bay Area in 2015. Em combined his culinary and coffee experience with Tai's background in design, ceramics, and tea to share their culture with the rest of the world.

"I wanted to bring together Asian-influenced flavors and Western flavors," explains Em. "As an Asian American, I grew up eating foods from — and learning about — both cultures. Pair represents that aspect of me."

Em gives practical insight into the shop's design based on his expertise behind the bar. He is also the one who roasts the small-batch coffees. Meanwhile, Tai spends her free time daydreaming about teaware and ceramics while developing unique graphic designs for the company.

Here are some items that you enjoy:

- Flavored Latte, coffee with syrup chocolate, vanilla, and cardamom.

- Natural Gesha, a Colombian cream soda with gardenia flowers.

- Decaf, a coffee that tastes like sugarcane-processed caramel, plums, and graham crackers.

- Matcha Latte, Japanese green tea with milk of choice.

- Competition Baozhong, tea with floral, sweet cream, and buttery taste.

Pair Cupworks is open on Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m on the weekends.

