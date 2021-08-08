On-campus Jobs you can find at ASU

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Some students may need to work to pay for their school and living expenses. Working experience is also beneficial for their education. Arizona State University provides some interesting on-campus gigs for students who are looking for jobs.

- Agent of Change

Be a part of Changemaker Central on your campus and encourage students to make a difference in their communities. Throughout the year, you'll be involved in planning and implementing Changemaker events and activities, as well as facilitating the Changemaker Spaces community and assisting students in finding opportunities that align with their interests.

- First-Year Success Coach

This one is just for upperclassmen, but it's worth looking into for the future. You can utilize your experience to assist first-year, second-year, and transfer students in achieving their academic goals. You'll be the go-to person for academic assistance, developing excellent study habits, discovering ASU resources, and more.

- TV Production Assistant

Join the Arizona Horizon team, which is a collaboration between Arizona PBS and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. You'll be creating a real television program and performing some on-camera reporting, as well as managing students, planning, and coordinating the production in this job.

- Staff Writer

The State Press, ASU's award-winning multimedia news agency, is looking for writers. Be a part of The State Press' magazine and online presence, and be on the cutting edge of what's going on at ASU and in the community. Furthermore, this is an excellent way to get your byline recognized.

The best thing about applying for these jobs is that the work schedule can be pretty flexible since all employers know that school comes first. Your work schedule will be arranged so it doesn't disturb your study time.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.