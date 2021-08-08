Things to enjoy at Papago Park

Tim Chow/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Papago Park is one of the must-visit parks in Phoenix. The park also offers picturesque and accessible desert locations in the area. It's in the heart of the city, at the intersection of Tempe, Scottsdale, and Phoenix, making it accessible from anywhere in the metro region.

The park provides various attractions and trails, but here are hard-to-miss ones for your visit.

Papago Park Trails

Papago Park's trails are mostly flat with little elevation change, making them ideal for strolling, hiking, mountain biking, and trail running. There are two trails that you can access here, the West Side Trails and the East Side Trails.

The Hole-In-The-Rock Trail provides views over adjacent lagoons and the distant city skyline through a chamber. In approximately 0.10 miles, the chamber route has stairs that ascend 200 feet. The ancient Hohokam culture is said to have utilized the structure to track the sun's position via a hole in the granite "roof."

Governor Hunt's Tomb

A white pyramid that stands tall on a hill and is visible throughout the park serves as a mausoleum for the state's first governor, George Hunt. Ascend to the top for panoramic views of the surrounding region, including a unique perspective of the Phoenix Zoo's interior.

Nearby Attractions

Papago Park area also offers two of the region's most popular attractions, the world-class Phoenix Zoo and the magnificent Desert Botanical Garden.

The park also includes an archery range, an orienteering course, the Papago Ponds fishing lagoon, the Hall of Flame Museum, the Papago Park Baseball/Softball Complex, and the Papago Golf Course, which is home to the Arizona State Sun Devils golf team.

