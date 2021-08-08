Scottsdale Center for The Performing Arts presents Mavis Staples and Jennie Fahn this September

Richie Lugo/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Center for The Performing Arts presents a new season filled with performances from various genres. This season opens with performances from Mavis Staples and Under The Jello Mold by Jennie Fahn.

Mavis Staples is a legendary artist with many names across the music industry. She is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame, founded The Staples Singers, won multiple Grammy Awards, became a civil rights icon, and much more. Her influence in the music industry is the result of years of experience and her deep passion for music.

“I sing because I want to leave people feeling better than I found them. I want them to walk away with a positive message in their hearts, feeling stronger than they felt before. I’m singing to myself for those same reasons, too.” — Mavis Staples.

Mavis Staples performance will be held at Virginia G. Piper Theater on Tuesday, September 14th, 7.30 p.m. Tickets are available here. (https://tickets.scottsdalearts.org/15130/15131?biuid=6103c6db787097050c0cfc60&bioid=5d8e288778709714cc41a44c)

Under The Jello Mold is a solo comedy performance by Jenni Fahn. This show tells a story about her mother's colorful character that is thoroughly carved into relatable anecdotes, characters, and songs. This one-woman show won the Best Solo Performance and Producer's Encore Awards at Hollywood Fringe Festival.

This comical and interesting show will be held on Stage 2 from September 23rd to 26th, 2 p.m and 7 p.m. Purchase your ticket here. (https://tickets.scottsdalearts.org/overview/15092?biuid=6103c6db787097050c0cfc60&bioid=5d8e288778709714cc41a44c)

Scottsdale Center encourages all audiences to wear masks when entering the facility and maintain physical distance from one another. Hand sanitizers are available throughout the building and all public places will be sanitized frequently.

