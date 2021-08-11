Top 5 Breakfast Spot in Tempe, Arizona

Davey Gravy/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ — Running out of cereals? These five Tempe restaurants serve all-time favorite breakfast for your hungry belly.

1. Daily Dose

Located at 96 S. Rockford Dr., east of Tempe Marketplace, this newly-opened restaurant serves a gluten-free and healthy breakfast suitable for families. Their menu varied from omelets, eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles and oats. Their specialties include burgers, burritos, and nachos.

2. Daily Jam

This restaurant specializes in serving breakfast uniquely. They have a variety of menus, from sandwiches to coffee, and they even have a breakfast cocktail. This restaurant is located in Downtown Tempe off of Mill Ave. and 3rd St.

3. Chompies

This New York-style restaurant is located at 1160 E. University Dr., Tempe. Their must-try menus are the omelets and pancakes. This restaurant also has a menu for kids under 10 years old.

4. First Watch

ASU students should be familiar with the delicious beverages in this restaurant located at 111 W. University Dr., Tempe. The coffee is a must-try, and the food varied from heavy to light filling meals. They have a ton of menu that can be viewed on their mobile app.

5. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Like its name, this trendy restaurant serves simple styled breakfast meals with a lesser menu variety. However, the fun restaurant atmosphere and the food's delicious taste can't be overlooked. This restaurant is located at 615 S. College Ave. #103, Tempe, just a few steps from ASU.

Many other restaurants are specializing in breakfast, but these five are the must-try ones. Check out their signature menu and pick your favorite one.

