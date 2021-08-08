Top 5 Outdoor Activities in Tempe during COVID-19

Tsunami Green/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is the perfect place to spend summertime hiking, golfing, boating, and experiencing the great outdoors while enjoying the beautiful landscape. With the ongoing new normal, enjoying the best of nature is what we all need in this tough time.

This list of sports activities can be a safe solution for outdoors enthusiasts to catch some fresh air and awaken their inner adventurous selves.

1. Golfing at The Shalimar Golf Club

Playing golf is one of the activities where we can practice social distancing while being social. The Shalimar Golf Club has various challenging courses that will help players relieve stress by improving their focus and cultivating patience.

2. Batting at the Kiwanis Park Batting Range

The Kiwanis Park Batting Range is a great way to do sports while social distancing. The park has 10 lighted cages with slow-pitch softball, fast-pitch softball, and baseball machines with speeds up to 75 mph.

3. Boating in Tempe Town Lake

At the heart of Tempe, Tempe Town Lake provides visitors with numerous sports activities like walking, jogging, biking, and even boating. At the south of the lake, people can rent various kinds of boats that have been sanitized properly.

4. Taking a walk at Green Line Overlook

Taking a walk is one of the activities that people underestimate. By taking a walk on the provided path at Green Line Overlook, people can enjoy the relaxing environment at the park while exercising their legs.

5. Hiking at the Hayden Butte Preserve Park

Hayden Butte Preserve is culturally significant to the people of Tempe because of its petroglyphs which marks the existence of prehistoric inhabitants in that area, namely, the Hohokam. This precious historical heritage can enhance the hiking experience of visitors.

Those are just some of the many options to enjoy the fun and beautiful places in Tempe. For more information on other places, check out this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.