Meet Jon Wassom, a local Phoenix artist of The Marshall Gallery

SWAG Style/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Jon Wassom is a versatile artist who loves sport, music, and art, contributing to his well-known alias as the "Renaissance Man." His spontaneous style and curious nature have produced unique artworks displayed in more than ten exhibitions in Phoenix.

Wassom loves to play with textures. He loves experimenting and leaves no stone unturned. He abandoned strict rules and formats to freely expressed his ideas and feelings. If the result is not as expected, he will use any means to bring his painting back to life. "Ressurection is key" is his work philosophy and guiding principle.

"My painting style, in simple terms, is Abstract Realism. The two opposing genres, existing in one painting, represent where dreams and reality collide. That beautiful space where creation happens, just beyond the physical realm," said Jon Wassom.

Wassom's first interest in painting was at age 16, and he had attended art school for five years before dropping out because he preferred to master his craft on his own time. But those five years of education have a massive impact that can't be overlooked on his journey.

"It's almost like this idea that no matter what kind of mistakes happen in life, those things can be beautiful. It's about not shutting the door on the past. There are so many parallels in life and art. How can I make a mistake into a beautiful thing?" explained Wassom.

The past he mentioned was his own experiences, dealing with trauma and pain until he decided to see them from a different perspective and create something beautiful out of them.

"By experiencing a lot of darkness, it just makes the joyful moments of life so much more pure," he emphasized.

Jon Wassom lives in Arizona with his husband. His artworks are displayed at The Marshall Gallery, where he has become the major contemporary talent.

