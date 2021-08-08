Canal Convergence Returns to Scottsdale this November

Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Public Art will host its annual signature art event, Canal Convergence, this fall.

This combination of water, art, and light returns to Scottsdale Waterfront with a featured theme of art and technology. This free event will be held from November 5 to 14, 2021.

Canal Convergence is an annual public event featuring large-scale artworks by international and local artists. This year's theme is "Art and Technology" which explores the role of technology in artmaking. The artwork pieces utilize the use of Augmented Reality technology, video projection, audio-visual installation, and many more.

Canal Convergence event also coincides with the annual CODAsummit: The Intersection of Art, Technology, and Place. This three-day conference is produced by CODAworx and hosted by Scottsdale Public Art from November 10 to 12. This combination of events with complementary themes will draw visitors from around the world and experience Scottsdale in a different way.

Last year's event format was restricted due to COVID-19. The artworks were placed in multiple locations to prevent crowds from gathering along the Scottsdale Waterfront. This year, however, as the pandemic restrictions begin to ease, the committee is hoping to bring back the traditional event format for a better experience. Scottsdale Public Art will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic status and make the necessary adjustment for the public good.

Canal Convergence will be held at Scottsdale Waterfront between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard, along the pedestrian pathways, bridges, and Arizona Canal. The event will be held everyday from November 5 to 14, 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

More information on the event format, schedule, live music, and additional artwork will be available in the coming months. Stay tuned by following their social media.

