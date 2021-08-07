Several Best Tips for Paradise Valley Community College Students to Write College Essay For a 4-Year College Transfer

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ – The Transfer Department of Paradise Valley Community College, or PVCC, assists students who want to transfer their studies into a 4-year-college with their designated focus of study.

Students can choose their college destination, specific courses between PVCC, and many in-state schools throughout Arizona. They can also transfer to out-of-state schools as long as the number of transferable credits suits the guidelines.

They don't need the SAT and ACT scores for college admissions. Instead, students need to give maximum effort to their community college classes to highlight their GPA, as it will be the college's point of focus.

If you are a student of PVCC and planning to advance your study, the PVCC advisors and travel counselors share several best tips for you to impress your destined-college when writing your essay.

Introduce yourself

State the reason why you’re applying to the designated major. Tell the university about your background of starting in the community college and the goals you want to achieve by continuing your education.

Grab their attention

Persuade your destined college to accept you by a strong motivation. Also, describe your progress and things you have learned to keep it continuing. Don’t hesitate to add a sense of humor and be honest in branding yourself.

Prepare yourself for the major you’re pursuing

Be proactive to study all about your major of study and the programs your school offer. Remember, the more you prepare, the more you will be ready to start your college education.

Always proofread what you’ve written

You don’t want typos and grammatical errors to blow your chance away. Asking someone to check your essay will be a sure step before submitting it to the college.

