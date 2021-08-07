Paradise Valley, AZ

Several Best Tips for Paradise Valley Community College Students to Write College Essay For a 4-Year College Transfer

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Smzvp_0bKY51zG00

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ – The Transfer Department of Paradise Valley Community College, or PVCC, assists students who want to transfer their studies into a 4-year-college with their designated focus of study.

Students can choose their college destination, specific courses between PVCC, and many in-state schools throughout Arizona. They can also transfer to out-of-state schools as long as the number of transferable credits suits the guidelines.

They don't need the SAT and ACT scores for college admissions. Instead, students need to give maximum effort to their community college classes to highlight their GPA, as it will be the college's point of focus.

If you are a student of PVCC and planning to advance your study, the PVCC advisors and travel counselors share several best tips for you to impress your destined-college when writing your essay.

Introduce yourself

State the reason why you’re applying to the designated major. Tell the university about your background of starting in the community college and the goals you want to achieve by continuing your education.

Grab their attention

Persuade your destined college to accept you by a strong motivation. Also, describe your progress and things you have learned to keep it continuing. Don’t hesitate to add a sense of humor and be honest in branding yourself.

Prepare yourself for the major you’re pursuing

Be proactive to study all about your major of study and the programs your school offer. Remember, the more you prepare, the more you will be ready to start your college education.

Always proofread what you’ve written

You don’t want typos and grammatical errors to blow your chance away. Asking someone to check your essay will be a sure step before submitting it to the college.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9a2dbd9ad2f516bf24a2a60bf2e9489f.blob

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

Phoenix, AZ
237 followers
Loading

More from Alistair Dominguez

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Police Department crime recap for late July to early August 2021

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department has shared its summary of the East Valley Human Trafficking Task Force or EVHTTF's project namely "Buyer Reduction." This operation was held on August 5 and 6, 2021, and was within the department's Operation Summer Project 2021 program that begins on June 30, 2021.Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona State Forestry issued a notice regarding the MPE beetles in Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona State Forestry has released a notice regarding the emergence of the Mediterranean pine engraver beetle or MPE in areas around Phoenix and Tucson. The MPE's first appearance was recorded back in 2018 in Phoenix and now has reached Tucson in eldarica pines in Tucson and Phoenix metro area.Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The City of Phoenix opens nomination for Phoenix's civil rights activists this year

PHOENIX, AZ – City of Phoenix’s Department of Equal Opportunity joins Phoenix Human Relations Commission to acknowledge Phoenix citizens with social and economic contributions to the community by organizing the 2022 City of Phoenix Human Relations Commission Awards Program.Read full story
2 comments
Bullhead City, AZ

City of Bullhead receives sponsorship for swimming lessons

BULLHEAD, AZ — The City of Bullhead has been granted sponsorship by the Kiwanis Club of Bullhead City, Morning, and Community Service Foundation to support the 2021 Summer Group Swim Lessons. The sponsors will provide Bullhead residents free swimming lessons for Parent-Tot, Level 1, and 2 lessons as well as big discounts for Level 3 through 5 lessons.Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Valley Community Service presents Fandomania 2021

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott Valley Community Service will be holding "Fandomania 2021" which will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The event will be at Findlay Toyota Center at 3201 N. Main St, Prescott Valley, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free from admission and parking fees.Read full story
Maricopa, AZ

City of Maricopa invites artists to decorate the horse sculptures for Maricopa Wild Horses Arts Initiative

CITY OF MARICOPA, AZ — Collaborating with the Cultural Affairs and Arts Advisory Committee or CAAAC, the City of Maricopa is holding the second "Maricopa Wild Horses - Arts Initiative." This year's project is an extension of the successful first project that was held last year.Read full story
Avondale, AZ

Estrella Mountain Community College to facelift its Komatke Hall

AVONDALE, AZ – Estrella Mountain Community College, or EMCC, is in progress to get its new Komatke Hall as the Maricopa Community Colleges Governing Board approved the reconstruction plan in 2018 and begins its groundbreaking recently.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

University of Arizona encourages faculty, students, staff to get vaccinated, wear mask in anticipation of fall semester

PHOENIX, AZ — University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins recommends members of the university get vaccinated and wear a face mask in anticipation of the fall semester.Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

NextEra Energy will establish solar energy plant in Buckeye City

BUCKEYE, AZ — The City of Buckeye has announced that NextEra Energy Resources will be building a new solar energy project in Buckeye. The power plant will be on a 3,000-acre land located at the east of SR 85 close to the Riggs Road Alignment.Read full story
Chandler, AZ

City of Chandler provides Fall 2021 Landscaping and Irrigation Workshops

CHANDLER, AZ — The City of Chandler and the Town of Queen Creek are collaborating to present a Fall 2021 Virtual Landscaping and Irrigation Workshops. These workshops are hosted by the Water Conservation Office.Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Coconino Community College sponsors the 14th Annual Flagstaff Marathon on October

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino Community College is now a partner of the Flagstaff Marathon that will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021. It is the fourteenth annual marathon in Flagstaff dubbed as "The Coolest Marathon in Arizona."Read full story
Tolleson, AZ

City of Tolleson provides free COVID-19 vaccine at Tolleson Fire Department

TOLLESON, AZ — The City of Tolleson is providing a free vaccination event for its residents on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The venue will be at Tolleson Fire Department at 203 N. 92nd Ave Tolleson from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

City of Phoenix to encourage composting habits by Curbside Green Organics Container program

PHOENIX, AZ – City of Phoenix Public Works Department launches Curbside Green Organics Container program by providing a tan-colored container placed around Phoenix neighborhood.Read full story
Prescott, AZ

WingSpace Coworking to Host a Local Business Networking for Prescott Residents

PRESCOTT, AZ – WingSpace Coworking accommodates Prescott business owners to build a network with each other in the Third Thursday Lunch Bag Business Networking event on August 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Top 5 Breakfast Spot in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, AZ — Running out of cereals? These five Tempe restaurants serve all-time favorite breakfast for your hungry belly. Located at 96 S. Rockford Dr., east of Tempe Marketplace, this newly-opened restaurant serves a gluten-free and healthy breakfast suitable for families. Their menu varied from omelets, eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles and oats. Their specialties include burgers, burritos, and nachos.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

University of Arizona to offer free COVID-19 testings for new fall semester

PHOENIX, AZ — The new fall semester for the University of Arizona will be in just two weeks. Regarding the new classes, the University of Arizona or UA will pursue to reach the higher test number of the campus members. Here is the test schedule for asymptomatic members.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Attorney's Office awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office or MCAO has announced that DCA Michael Baker was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney's Advisory Council's Annual Prosecutor Conference back in June.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The City of Phoenix to speed up major streets rejuvenation this year

PHOENIX, AZ – The City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department invents Accelerated Pavement Maintenance Program to conduct maintenance work in many of the city’s major streets this year.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert City Water Conservation presents Fall 2021 Residential Landscape Workshops

GILBERT, AZ - The Gilbert City Water Conservation is holding a series of workshops called "Fall 2021 Residential Landscape Workshops." These workshops include five sessions in August and September.Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Vision Gallery's Take a Hike exhibition ends this Saturday

CHANDLER, AZ - The Chandler's Vision Gallery is currently holding a COVID-19 special exhibition known as "Take A Hike." This exhibition began on May 15, 2021, and will end soon on August 14, 2021, at Vision Gallery at 10 E Chicago St.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy