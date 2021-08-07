Scottsdale, AZ

Best places to unwind during summer in Scottsdale

Alistair Dominguez

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Summer in Scottsdale may be scorching, but the city also offers a lot of places and activities to cool down from the heat and unwind. Don't miss visiting these places before the summer months end.

Odysea Aquarium

9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256 | 480-291-8000

The biggest Aquarium in Arizona, with over 6,000 creatures, was awarded Best Indoor Attraction in Arizona. This multi-level, cutting-edge facility holds over 2 million gallons of water and provides an informative, interactive, and enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages. Thousands of aquatic animals, including sharks, penguins, sea turtles, and unusual fish, are on display.

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 E Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256 | 480-800-3000

A spectacular indoor conservatory that transports visitors to a tropical rainforest setting in the Arizona desert, complete with thousands of exotic butterflies flying around freely. In addition, the place also displays a busy-buzzing honeybee hive, a stingray touch tank, and a Rainforest Reptiles exhibition.

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 E Mayo Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85050 | 480-478-6000

Over 6,000 instruments and cultural artifacts from throughout the world are on display in this museum. MIM provides guests with a warm and enjoyable experience, as well as unrivaled interactive technology, innovative programming, and outstanding musical performances. Visit the Artist Gallery to see instruments played by legends such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and John Lennon.

Western Spirit Scottsdale's Museum of the West

3830 N Marshall Way Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-686-9539

The museum, which is located in downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, honors the art, history, and distinctive tales of the 19 states that make up the American West. Western art, unique historic relics, and cultural treasures are featured in rotating displays.

