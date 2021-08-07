Mesa gives residents tips on saving energy during summer

MESA, AZ - The City of Mesa has shared some tips to reduce your energy consumption and save some money in the process. Here are some energy-saving tips that you can apply in your home during summer:

Adjust your thermostat: You can save up to 20 percent on cooling costs by setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher during summer peak hours or when you're not at home.

Close windows and doors: To avoid the loss of cooled or heated air, keep windows and doors closed.

Adjust window coverings: Tilt blinds up and close curtains and coverings on windows that receive direct sunshine in the summer.

Adjust the temperature with ceiling fans: Maintain the same level of comfort in the summer while setting the thermostat to 4 degrees Fahrenheit by using your ceiling fan when your air conditioner is on. Don't forget to turn it off when you leave the room.

Use energy smartly: Instead of overhead lights, use LED tasks or desktop lamps. Switch computers off when not in use and enable "power management". In addition, unplug unused small equipment like phone chargers and power strips.

Manage major appliance use: To prevent overheating your house in the summer, wait until later in the day to use heat-producing equipment like the oven, dishwasher, clothes washer, and dryer.

Clean or replace your filters: Your air conditioner and furnace will work harder if your filters are filthy. Working harder means more money, energy, and natural gas used.

Check for air leaks in your home: Points where vents and registers contact the floors, walls, and ceilings are places where leaks often occur. Pay attention to it and seal it when needed.

Adjust your water heater: When you're at home, set your water heater to 120 degrees or the "regular" setting, and when you're outside, set it to the lowest level.

Go somewhere cooler: Consider leaving home on hot afternoons and go to cooler places like the pool or library. It allows you to adjust your thermostat and save energy.]

