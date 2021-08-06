Maricopa City intends to construct three dog parks to improve the convenience of its citizens

MARICOPA, AZ - On Tuesday, August 3, the City of Maricopa has announced three dog park opening plans in addition to the only dog park in the city at the Copper Sky Regional Park. Those dog parks will ease several residents to reach a dog park instead of driving for 25 minutes to the Copper Sky.

The city staff is evaluating the prospective locations. The dog parks will be built close to trails and open spaces with access to walking paths. In addition, these parks will decrease the public commuting to dog parks since they will be closer to the community.

Later in the evening, the City Council has approved the deal of a part of the Copper Sky's land with the existing 3-acres of dog park area included, followed by the closure of the dog park.

The fund from the sale will be used to aid the new location's development. The new parks will be at least be as big as the park at Copper Sky Regional Park.

Nathan Ullyot, the Community Services Director, said, "the sale of the land now allows us to develop the space and move forward quickly with our plan to space out dog park access throughout the City."

Ullyot intends to engage with homeowners associations to integrate the dog parks with their inhabitants by utilizing existing greenbelts and conservation zones. Dog parks have previously been added as amenities in new housing estates.

Chief James Hughes of the Maricopa Police Department also stated other benefits of decentralized dog parks, including crime deterrence, since more people will be on the street to watch their neighborhood.

