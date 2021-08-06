Maricopa, AZ

Tips to drain your pool properly by the City of Maricopa

Alistair Dominguez

CITY OF MARICOPA, AZ - Swimming could be a perfect choice to beat the Maricopa summer heat. An increase in pool usage will be followed with the maintenance including the drainage.

To anticipate this, the City of Maricopa shares the proper ways to drain pool water. If you drain your own pool, make sure you drain the water correctly. Draining your pool to public places or structures in the city, like washes, alleyways, or other drains, is prohibited in Maricopa.

Draining poolwater, especially water that contains chemicals to any storm drain is prohibited since it can harm the water environment around the drains. In addition, you may only drain your pool to the public drain with the approval of the sewer provider to the sewer clean-out pipes.

Make sure that the water in your pool is free of chlorine. The tolerated number of chlorine is less than one part per million or one milligram per liter with a pH level of 7 to 8. The water should not contain algae and clear in color.

Another way to drain your pool water is by distributing your pool water to irrigate your plants around the house. It will save a lot of money as well as water usage. Before watering them with your pool water, make sure the plants can tolerate the water as pool water may contain more salt and chlorine than tap water.

Don't water fruit trees, star jasmine, roses, Algerian ivy, and vegetables with pool water since they are sensitive to salt. You may use it to oleander, rosemary, olive, bougainvillea, and other plants that can be seen here.

