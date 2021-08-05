A new 24-story building from Lincoln Ventures will be built at downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ—A new building in downtown Phoenix is currently under construction. This "Moontower PHX,' is developed by an Austin-based developer called Lincoln Ventures.

The building will be on a 63-acres of land on 811 N. Third Street next to the Lacuna Kava Bar. The building will be a multifamily, 24-story-building with 326 units, complete with luxury amenities for its residents. The building will also feature a "coffee-to-cocktails concept" bar on the ground floor, coworking spaces, conference rooms, high-security bike parking, and even a dog run.

At the top of it, residents can enjoy a pool, aqua lounge, grills, and spa. Other amenities like a fitness studio, yoga and meditation room, spin studio, and saunas will be also available. The building is located on the southwest corner of 3rd and Garfield Streets in the Evans Churchill neighborhood and will have easy access to the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“We are big believers in the Roosevelt Row Arts District and are very excited to bring a high-quality living environment into this exciting district,” said Brendan Morrow, the chief development officer of Lincoln Ventures. He also added that they will feature local artists to create artworks and murals for the building.

On the other hand, it is the first project for Lincoln Ventures to be done in Phoenix. Lincoln Ventures is known for The Ruckus, Ruckus 2.0, Moontower, and Waterloo buildings in Austin.

This project's architect is a Phoenix-native, Shepley Bulfinch, a member of the Phoenix Community Alliance. Along with Bulfinch, Lincoln Ventures is also collaborating with Cross Harbor Capital Partners and Arvest Bank for the funding.

For more detail about the building, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.