Two Rio Salado Students to Receive Fundings and Mentoring for Their Startups in National Small Business Week

TEMPE, AZ – 2 Rio Salado Community College Students stood out in the National Small Business Week, or NSBW, as they received scholarships for their start-ups.

Olivia Vella, princess performing art in Magic Moments Arizona, and Devotera Hill with her 2 Left Feet dancing studio received fundings of $2,500 and full year mentoring from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, or NACCE, and Everyday Entrepreneurship Venture Fund, or EEVF.

Not only them, NACCE and EEVF also award scholarships to David Olivo, Fahad Shakir, Kaitlyn Benincosa, and Tanya Stark, four students of Maricopa County Community College District, or MCCCD, at the event organized by the MCCCD Small Business faculty itself.

Devotera Hill stated her son as the inspiration in inventing her dancing studio. She then added her passion for music, acting, and dancing has empowered her to make a safe place for her students to deliver the same passion.

She appreciated Rio Salado Community College as now she has a business administration degree in marketing following her associate's degrees in dance and dance technology and certification in dance performance and technology. She then plans to use what she has acquired to make her company has its legal rights.

National Business Week is an event organized by the US Small Business Administration to support America’s entrepreneurs and small businesses from 50 states of Washington, D.C. and US Territories. Nowadays, NSBW aims to give full support to the community’s businesses affected by the pandemic and helps them restoring America’s economy.

Rio Salado Community College encourages the students and residents to refer people they know with prospective startups to lily.davidov@riosalado.edu as the program will continue in Fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.